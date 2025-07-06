Alert issued over rising Krishna river levels

TL;DR

Fishermen, farmers asked to stay away from riverbanks

With rivers running high, local authorities are warning fishermen and farmers to stay away from the banks for now—it's just not safe.

Flood risks are real for riverbank communities, so everyone's being urged to keep alert and follow official advice.

More rain likely this July, especially in Krishna basin

The IMD says above-normal rainfall is expected across Maharashtra this July, especially around the Krishna basin.

So there could be more high water and flood alerts ahead—timely updates will be key to keeping people safe.