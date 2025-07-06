Next Article
India • Jul 06, 2025
Alert issued over rising Krishna river levels
Maharashtra's been hit with heavy rains, causing the Krishna River and its tributaries to swell.
To manage the extra water, officials have increased outflow from the Almatti reservoir, which means downstream areas—including Basava Sagar dam—are seeing higher water levels too.
Fishermen, farmers asked to stay away from riverbanks
With rivers running high, local authorities are warning fishermen and farmers to stay away from the banks for now—it's just not safe.
Flood risks are real for riverbank communities, so everyone's being urged to keep alert and follow official advice.
More rain likely this July, especially in Krishna basin
The IMD says above-normal rainfall is expected across Maharashtra this July, especially around the Krishna basin.
So there could be more high water and flood alerts ahead—timely updates will be key to keeping people safe.