India • Jul 06, 2025
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Key dates and timings
Raksha Bandhan lands on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
It's the day when sisters tie rakhis on their brothers' wrists, wishing them well, and brothers promise to look out for their sisters—plus there are usually some gifts involved.
When to tie the rakhi
The ideal window to tie a rakhi is from 5:47am to 1:24pm.
Just skip the early morning Bhadra Kaal period since it's considered unlucky for rituals; after that, you're good to go.
More than just siblings
Raksha Bandhan isn't only about brothers and sisters.
Inspired by stories like Krishna and Draupadi or Queen Karnavati's plea for help, people also tie rakhis to friends and even soldiers—spreading a message of care and unity beyond family.