Raksha Bandhan 2025: Key dates and timings

TL;DR

When to tie the rakhi

The ideal window to tie a rakhi is from 5:47am to 1:24pm.

Just skip the early morning Bhadra Kaal period since it's considered unlucky for rituals; after that, you're good to go.

More than just siblings

Raksha Bandhan isn't only about brothers and sisters.

Inspired by stories like Krishna and Draupadi or Queen Karnavati's plea for help, people also tie rakhis to friends and even soldiers—spreading a message of care and unity beyond family.