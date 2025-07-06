Apache helicopters set for Indian arrival

TL;DR

Game-changers for the Army

These Apaches are game-changers for the Army, especially along the western border with Pakistan.

The new squadron at Jodhpur has been ready since March 2024 but can't operate until the choppers arrive.

Once all six are delivered (the last three come in November), they'll boost India's aerial combat strength.

Emphasis on local manufacturing

The Army's Apaches will include locally made parts as part of the Make in India push—so it's not just about new hardware, but also building local tech skills.

The Air Force already has 22 of these helicopters flying since 2020, so now it's time for the Army to level up too.