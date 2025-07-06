Next Article
India • Jul 06, 2025
Gangster involvement suspected in Patna businessman's murder
A well-known Patna businessman, Gopal Khemka, was shot dead outside his home on Friday night.
Police think the attack might be linked to a land dispute and could have been a planned hit.
Khemka owned Magadh Hospital and was targeted by someone on a bike as he got out of his car.
TL;DR
FIR filed by the victim's son
Khemka's son has filed an FIR. Police are now focusing on Ajay Verma—a jailed gangster—as the main suspect and have already questioned him in prison.
The murder has also sparked political debate, with Rahul Gandhi calling Bihar the "crime capital of India" and urging voters to rethink their support for the current government as elections approach.