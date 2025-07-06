Next Article

India • Jul 06, 2025 Gangster involvement suspected in Patna businessman's murder

A well-known Patna businessman, Gopal Khemka, was shot dead outside his home on Friday night.

Police think the attack might be linked to a land dispute and could have been a planned hit.

Khemka owned Magadh Hospital and was targeted by someone on a bike as he got out of his car.