India • Jul 06, 2025
Heavy rains cause overflow of Godavari, submerging Nashik's Ramkund
Nashik is dealing with serious flooding as the Godavari River overflowed, thanks to nonstop heavy rain and extra water released from Gangapur Dam.
Areas like Ramkund and several small temples are underwater, and water levels under the Ahilyabai Holkar bridge have surged.
TL;DR
IMD warns of more rain, strong winds
The city's drainage system is overwhelmed, leading to major waterlogging and traffic jams at hotspots like Trimbak Road and City Centre Mall.
The IMD warns that more rain and strong winds are coming over the next few days.
Locals are being urged to follow advisories, stay safe, and watch out for rising river levels.