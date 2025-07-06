PM Modi praises Indian diaspora's cultural bond in Brazil

TL;DR

Modi's global tour and BRICS summit

Modi is in Brazil as part of his global tour, mainly to attend the 17th BRICS Summit where leaders will talk about peace, security, AI governance, climate action, and more.

The Indian community's enthusiastic welcome highlighted their pride in Indian culture and recent events back home.

PM Modi's post on X

Sharing moments from his visit on X, PM Modi praised the diaspora for keeping Indian traditions alive abroad.

He also said he's looking forward to productive meetings at BRICS and building stronger ties with Brazil across areas like defense, tech, and health.