India • Jul 06, 2025 Sikkim Chief Minister honors Dalai Lama's 90th birthday

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took to social media to wish the Dalai Lama a happy 90th birthday, calling him "a beacon of peace, compassion and wisdom."

He prayed for the spiritual leader's long life and highlighted how the Dalai Lama's compassion reaches far beyond borders or beliefs.