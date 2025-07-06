Next Article
India • Jul 06, 2025
Sikkim Chief Minister honors Dalai Lama's 90th birthday
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took to social media to wish the Dalai Lama a happy 90th birthday, calling him "a beacon of peace, compassion and wisdom."
He prayed for the spiritual leader's long life and highlighted how the Dalai Lama's compassion reaches far beyond borders or beliefs.
TL;DR
Dalai Lama's teachings inspire people in Sikkim: Tamang
Tamang shared how the Dalai Lama's teachings on love and understanding truly inspire people in Sikkim and around the world.
He hopes these messages keep guiding future generations toward kindness, peace, and compassion.