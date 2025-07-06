Next Article
India • Jul 06, 2025
Two militants apprehended, explosives seized in Manipur
Security forces in Manipur just nabbed two members of the banned Prepak (PRO) group—one from the Salungpham area in Thoubal and another from the Nagamapal area in Imphal West district.
Along with the arrests, they also found a stash of illegal weapons: 12 rifles, four IEDs, and four grenades in Chandel district.
TL;DR
Ongoing clashes have claimed over 260 lives
These crackdowns are part of bigger efforts to tackle violence and extortion linked to ongoing clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.
The conflict has sadly claimed over 260 lives since May 2023 and forced thousands to leave their homes.
With President's rule now in place after the Chief Minister stepped down, security teams are working non-stop to restore some peace in Manipur.