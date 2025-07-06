Two militants apprehended, explosives seized in Manipur

TL;DR

Ongoing clashes have claimed over 260 lives

These crackdowns are part of bigger efforts to tackle violence and extortion linked to ongoing clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

The conflict has sadly claimed over 260 lives since May 2023 and forced thousands to leave their homes.

With President's rule now in place after the Chief Minister stepped down, security teams are working non-stop to restore some peace in Manipur.