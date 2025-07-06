Kerala fights new Nipah virus outbreak

TL;DR

Efforts underway in Malappuram and Palakkad

In Malappuram, officials checked over 1,600 homes to trace the virus and stop its spread.

In Palakkad, one patient is isolated, and dozens of healthcare workers are being monitored.

Palakkad is also keeping a close watch on its healthcare contacts.

How Nipah spreads and its impact

Nipah spreads from fruit bats or by close contact with infected people.

It can cause serious brain and breathing issues—think fever, seizures, confusion—even coma.

There's no vaccine yet; treatment is just supportive care.

Isolation wards, control rooms set up

The state has set up isolation wards, fever surveillance teams, standby ambulances, and control rooms to monitor everything closely.

People are being told to avoid fruits bitten by bats and see a doctor fast if they feel sick—just playing it safe until things settle down.