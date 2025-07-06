Kerala fights new Nipah virus outbreak
Kerala is tracking 425 people who may have come into contact with the Nipah virus, mostly in Malappuram, Palakkad, and Kozhikode.
In Kozhikode, all 87 individuals on the contact list are healthcare workers.
So far, one person has tested negative.
Health teams are working hard on contact tracing and containment to keep things under control.
Efforts underway in Malappuram and Palakkad
In Malappuram, officials checked over 1,600 homes to trace the virus and stop its spread.
In Palakkad, one patient is isolated, and dozens of healthcare workers are being monitored.
Palakkad is also keeping a close watch on its healthcare contacts.
How Nipah spreads and its impact
Nipah spreads from fruit bats or by close contact with infected people.
It can cause serious brain and breathing issues—think fever, seizures, confusion—even coma.
There's no vaccine yet; treatment is just supportive care.
Isolation wards, control rooms set up
The state has set up isolation wards, fever surveillance teams, standby ambulances, and control rooms to monitor everything closely.
People are being told to avoid fruits bitten by bats and see a doctor fast if they feel sick—just playing it safe until things settle down.