Ex-commando criticizes Raj Thackeray amid language row

Teotia rescued 150 people during Mumbai attacks

Teotia led commandos at the Taj Hotel during the 2008 attacks, was shot four times, and rescued over 150 people.

He's from Uttar Pradesh but risked his life for Mumbai, earning the Shaurya Chakra for bravery.

Thackeray's stance contrasts sharply with Teotia's call for harmony

Thackeray has been vocal about enforcing Marathi language use, telling party workers not to film assaults and encouraging aggressive tactics.

His stance stands in sharp contrast to Teotia's call for harmony across communities.