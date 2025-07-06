Ex-commando criticizes Raj Thackeray amid language row
Praveen Kumar Teotia, a 26/11 Mumbai attack hero and ex-MARCOS commando, has publicly questioned MNS chief Raj Thackeray after violent clashes over the Marathi language.
Teotia posted a photo in uniform and wrote, "I saved Mumbai on 26/11. I bleed for Maharashtra. I'm from UP... Where were Raj Thackeray's so-called warriors? Don't divide the Nation. Smiles don't require any Language."
His message urges unity and pushes back against dividing people by language.
Teotia rescued 150 people during Mumbai attacks
Teotia led commandos at the Taj Hotel during the 2008 attacks, was shot four times, and rescued over 150 people.
He's from Uttar Pradesh but risked his life for Mumbai, earning the Shaurya Chakra for bravery.
Thackeray's stance contrasts sharply with Teotia's call for harmony
Thackeray has been vocal about enforcing Marathi language use, telling party workers not to film assaults and encouraging aggressive tactics.
His stance stands in sharp contrast to Teotia's call for harmony across communities.