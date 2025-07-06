Next Article
India • Jul 06, 2025
Gadkari unveils mega mobility plan including hyperloop, ropeways
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just rolled out a massive ₹5 lakh crore plan to shake up how India moves.
Think urban hyperloops, electric rapid transit, and ropeways for tough-to-reach places—all alongside a big push to expand highways and build 100km of new roads every day.
TL;DR
Focus on pollution, logistics costs, and job creation
This isn't just about faster commutes. The plan means pilot projects like pod taxis in Delhi and Bengaluru, more eco-friendly vehicles from brands like Tata and Toyota, and fresh green cover with 20-25 crore trees along highways.
Gadkari says the goal is to cut pollution (transport is behind 40% of it), slash logistics costs, reduce fossil fuel imports by lakhs of crores, and create jobs—all while making travel cleaner and smoother for everyone.