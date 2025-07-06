Next Article
India • Jul 06, 2025
PM Modi expresses gratitude to Argentina for Pahalgam attack support
Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught up with Argentina's President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, taking a moment to thank him for supporting India after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
Their meeting wasn't just about gratitude—they also talked about stepping up teamwork in areas like trade, defense, agriculture, and tech.
TL;DR
Modi invites Milei to visit India
Over lunch, both leaders dug into fresh ideas for partnership—think health care, green energy, digital tech, and disaster management.
They also touched on connecting people from both countries and building on shared democratic values.
To keep the momentum going, Modi invited Milei to visit India soon.