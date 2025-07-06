Next Article

India • Jul 06, 2025 PM Modi expresses gratitude to Argentina for Pahalgam attack support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught up with Argentina's President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, taking a moment to thank him for supporting India after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Their meeting wasn't just about gratitude—they also talked about stepping up teamwork in areas like trade, defense, agriculture, and tech.