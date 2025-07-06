Next Article
India • Jul 06, 2025
Celebratory gunfire injures 2 women at Uttar Pradesh ceremony
A traditional ceremony of Kuan Poojan in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, took a scary turn when someone fired a country-made pistol during a dance performance to "Goli Chal Javegi."
Two 21-year-old women were hurt and had to be rushed to the hospital for further care.
TL;DR
Shooter absconding, case registered
Police are investigating after one victim's father filed a complaint, but the shooter is still on the run.
The incident has sparked outrage online, with many calling out the dangers of celebratory firing and pushing for stricter rules around guns at public events.