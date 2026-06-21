PM Narendra Modi kicks off International Yoga Day in Kolkata
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off International Yoga Day in Kolkata, joining thousands for what he called the "world's largest collective celebration."
This year's theme, Yoga for Healthy Ageing, spotlighted how Yoga can boost flexibility, energy, and help fight lifestyle diseases.
Modi also highlighted Yoga's growing global appeal, saying it connects people across India and around the world.
Union ministers, chief ministers practice yoga
The day saw Union home minister Amit Shah and chief ministers practicing Yoga in cities nationwide: Amit Shah in Ahmedabad, defense minister Rajnath Singh in Shillong with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a program at Jhansi Fort Ground and credited Modi for making Yoga a global movement that inspires pride among Indians.