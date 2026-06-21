PM Narendra Modi kicks off International Yoga Day in Kolkata India Jun 21, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off International Yoga Day in Kolkata, joining thousands for what he called the "world's largest collective celebration."

This year's theme, Yoga for Healthy Ageing, spotlighted how Yoga can boost flexibility, energy, and help fight lifestyle diseases.

Modi also highlighted Yoga's growing global appeal, saying it connects people across India and around the world.