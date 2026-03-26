PM to discuss LPG, oil supply issues with CMs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chat with chief ministers on March 26 at 6:30pm focusing on India's current energy crunch, especially LPG and oil supply hiccups caused by the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.
The goal? To keep fuel supplies steady and plan ahead so people in India and abroad aren't left in the lurch.
Election-bound states' CMs exempted from meeting
Chief ministers from states heading into elections, like Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry, won't join this meeting. Instead, their chief secretaries will be looped in separately.
This comes as some places, like Jammu, are seeing long lines at petrol pumps due to fuel shortage rumors.
Modi recently reassured Parliament that India has enough crude oil reserves and now buys oil from 41 countries (up from just 27 a decade ago), so there's no need to panic.