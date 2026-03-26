PM to discuss LPG, oil supply issues with CMs

Election-bound states' CMs exempted from meeting

Chief ministers from states heading into elections, like Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry, won't join this meeting. Instead, their chief secretaries will be looped in separately.

This comes as some places, like Jammu, are seeing long lines at petrol pumps due to fuel shortage rumors.

Modi recently reassured Parliament that India has enough crude oil reserves and now buys oil from 41 countries (up from just 27 a decade ago), so there's no need to panic.