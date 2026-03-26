PM to inaugurate Noida International Airport on March 28

The airport is designed to handle big planes

Built for around 112 billion rupees, the airport will handle up to 12 million passengers a year right from the start.

It's designed for big planes and smooth operations in any weather, plus there's a cargo hub that can manage over 250,000 metric tons annually.

Bonus: it's focused on sustainability with net-zero emissions goals and blends modern features with Indian design touches, all set along the Yamuna Expressway for easy access.