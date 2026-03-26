PM to inaugurate Noida International Airport on March 28
India
Big travel update: Prime Minister Modi is set to open the first phase of Noida International Airport at Jewar on March 28, 2026.
This new airport aims to make flying in and out of the NCR way easier, giving folks an alternative to Delhi's crowded Indira Gandhi International Airport.
The airport is designed to handle big planes
Built for around 112 billion rupees, the airport will handle up to 12 million passengers a year right from the start.
It's designed for big planes and smooth operations in any weather, plus there's a cargo hub that can manage over 250,000 metric tons annually.
Bonus: it's focused on sustainability with net-zero emissions goals and blends modern features with Indian design touches, all set along the Yamuna Expressway for easy access.