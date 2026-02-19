PNB scam: ED seeks 'fugitive economic offender' tag for Modis

Neeshal still at large; Nehal's extradition pending

If the court agrees with the ED, it could mean their properties in India get seized.

Right now, Nehal is fighting extradition after being arrested in the US last July; his brother Neeshal is still missing.

Meanwhile, Nirav Modi, who was declared a fugitive economic offender, is in UK custody.

The case also ropes in other names like Aditya Nanavati and Sandeep Mistry as accused.