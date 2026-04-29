Police file FIRs after disturbances at Kedarnath shrine by visitors
India
Since Kedarnath reopened for the Char Dham yatra, some visitors have been lighting firecrackers, waving political flags, and even sneaking into restricted glacier zones to make viral videos.
Police have responded by filing FIRs, including one against an unidentified person linked to the Instagram handle "Sumit-Ke-Blog," for disrupting the peace at this sacred site.
Kedarnath authorities monitor social media
To protect Kedarnath's spiritual vibe, authorities are now closely watching social media to catch rule-breakers.
Locals like Ashish Gairola say it's sad to see people chasing online fame instead of connecting with the place's deeper meaning.
Even though the yatra brings in big money for the region, many feel it's just as important to keep its traditions and respect alive.