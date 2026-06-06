Police lathi charge Patiala apprentice linemen protest, 20 injured India Jun 06, 2026

At the PSPCL headquarters in Patiala, a protest by apprentice linemen turned tense when police used lathis, leaving 20 protesters injured on Friday.

The group had been peacefully sitting in since June 1, asking for job regularization and exemption from an assistant lineman exam.

10 of the injured needed hospital care, with some suffering fractures and one person hurt above the eye.