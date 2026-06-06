Police lathi charge Patiala apprentice linemen protest, 20 injured
India
At the PSPCL headquarters in Patiala, a protest by apprentice linemen turned tense when police used lathis, leaving 20 protesters injured on Friday.
The group had been peacefully sitting in since June 1, asking for job regularization and exemption from an assistant lineman exam.
10 of the injured needed hospital care, with some suffering fractures and one person hurt above the eye.
Protesters allege PSPCL broke hiring promise
The incident sparked criticism from opposition parties, who accused the AAP government of letting down young job seekers.
Protesters say PSPCL broke its promise to hire trained apprentices, choosing direct recruitment instead.
Despite injuries and clashes, they are determined to keep their protest going, peacefully.