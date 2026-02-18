Porsche crash case: SC grants bail to 4 co-accused
The Supreme Court has granted bail to four men linked to the Pune Porsche crash in two separate orders, where a drunk minor allegedly drove into a motorcycle and killed two young tech professionals in May 2024.
The case drew national attention, especially since three of the accused had spent about 18 months in jail and the fourth had been behind bars for about 20 months before these orders.
Who were the accused granted bail
Those released are Aditya Sood (father of a juvenile passenger who was seated in the back of the Porsche), Ashish Mittal (a family friend), Amar Santosh Gaikwad (a middleman), and Ashpak Makandar.
They were accused of helping cover up evidence by trying to swap blood samples after the crash.
The court cited time spent in custody, the stage of trial and parity with co-accused in granting bail—but warned them not to break any conditions set by the trial court.