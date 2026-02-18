Porsche crash case: SC grants bail to 4 co-accused India Feb 18, 2026

The Supreme Court has granted bail to four men linked to the Pune Porsche crash in two separate orders, where a drunk minor allegedly drove into a motorcycle and killed two young tech professionals in May 2024.

The case drew national attention, especially since three of the accused had spent about 18 months in jail and the fourth had been behind bars for about 20 months before these orders.