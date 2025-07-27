Next Article
President Murmu to attend AIIMS-Kalyani's 1st convocation on July 30
President Droupadi Murmu is heading to West Bengal on July 30, 2025, to be part of AIIMS-Kalyani's very first convocation ceremony.
This marks her return to the state after attending a similar event at IIT-Kharagpur back in December 2023.
President's schedule for the day
She'll land in Kolkata, then take a helicopter ride straight to Kalyani and is expected at AIIMS by 3:40pm for the big event.
After the ceremony, she'll spend the night at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata before wrapping up her visit and flying back to Delhi on July 31.