CBSE's new CCTV rule for schools sparks debate

CBSE has announced that all its affiliated schools must set up high-resolution CCTV cameras with audio and video recording in key areas. The move is meant to make schools safer and more transparent, but not everyone's finding it easy—many schools are worried about the cost and tech hassles.

Where schools need to install cameras Schools need to install these cameras in classrooms, corridors, labs, libraries, playgrounds, canteens, storerooms, and at entry/exit points—but not in toilets or washrooms (privacy matters).

Footage has to be stored safely for at least 15 days.

Some schools already using cameras Some Pune schools are already ahead: MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools use around 70-80 live-monitored cameras for fair conflict resolution.

The Kalyani School runs nearly 380 cameras (13 with audio) watched from a special security room.

Others like Suryadutta and Clara Global Schools are upgrading their systems now.