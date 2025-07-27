'Mann Ki Baat' clash in Tripura: 9 injured, vehicles damaged

Debbarma calls for immediate arrests

Attendees' vehicles, including bikes and cars, were damaged during the chaos, and locals rushed the injured to the hospital.

Senior police officers were quickly sent in to calm things down.

Afterward, top leaders from both parties met for talks—BJP's Bipin Debbarma called for immediate arrests, saying "blunt and sharp weapons were used."

The incident has put extra strain on already tense ties between these two political allies.