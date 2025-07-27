Next Article
'Mann Ki Baat' clash in Tripura: 9 injured, vehicles damaged
Nine people were hurt after a violent clash broke out between BJP and Tipra Motha Party (TMP) workers in Tripura's Khowai district.
The fight started when TMP members reportedly barged into a BJP gathering meant to watch PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program.
Some of those injured are still in critical condition.
Debbarma calls for immediate arrests
Attendees' vehicles, including bikes and cars, were damaged during the chaos, and locals rushed the injured to the hospital.
Senior police officers were quickly sent in to calm things down.
Afterward, top leaders from both parties met for talks—BJP's Bipin Debbarma called for immediate arrests, saying "blunt and sharp weapons were used."
The incident has put extra strain on already tense ties between these two political allies.