Will keep working for Bihar, says Choudhary after death threat
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, received a death threat through a message sent to one of his supporters, warning he'd be shot within 24 hours.
Even with this serious warning, Choudhary isn't backing down—he said he'll keep working for Bihar and trusts the police to handle things.
Patna police are gathering technical evidence from the message
Patna police have started investigating the threat and are gathering technical evidence from the message.
SP Diksha mentioned that a case will likely be registered soon.