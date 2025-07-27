Woman dies by suicide, records harassment claims against in-laws
In Lucknow, Saumya Kashyap died by suicide after accusing her husband and in-laws of ongoing harassment.
In a video she recorded before her death, Saumya said her husband's family wanted her gone so he could remarry, even claiming that a lawyer relative encouraged the plan and promised legal cover.
"They want to kill me so that my husband can marry again," she shared in the video.
Police are reviewing the video
Police have confirmed Saumya's death as suicide and are now reviewing the video and gathering evidence.
Inspector Jitendra Dubey said senior officers are on the case, looking closely at whether anyone pushed or pressured Saumya toward this tragic end.
The investigation is still underway to see if any family members could face charges for their alleged involvement.