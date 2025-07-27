Woman dies by suicide, records harassment claims against in-laws India Jul 27, 2025

In Lucknow, Saumya Kashyap died by suicide after accusing her husband and in-laws of ongoing harassment.

In a video she recorded before her death, Saumya said her husband's family wanted her gone so he could remarry, even claiming that a lawyer relative encouraged the plan and promised legal cover.

"They want to kill me so that my husband can marry again," she shared in the video.