President Murmu's Odisha visit: What's happening?
President Droupadi Murmu is heading to Odisha from February 2 for a visit focused on tribal development, education, and celebrating local culture.
She'll touch down in Bhubaneswar and travel across Jajpur, Balasore, Puri, and her home district Mayurbhanj.
Key moments to watch
Her schedule includes prayers at Jajpur's Maa Biraja Temple, then she'll be chief guest at Fakir Mohan University's convocation in Balasore and stop by the Jagannath Temple in Puri.
In Mayurbhanj, she'll open a holiday home and sports complex, unveil a statue honoring Bhanj Bir Sunaram Soren, visit a girls' school, and check out Similipal National Park.
On February 6, she plans to spend time with tribal women and youth before wrapping up with a summit in Bhubaneswar.
Why this matters
This visit isn't just official business—it shows President Murmu's commitment to supporting young people and tribal communities back home.
If you care about education access or how leaders connect with their roots, it's worth following along.