Press Information Bureau denies ₹10 to ₹12.5 fuel hike order
Heard the buzz about gasoline and diesel prices shooting up? The Press Information Bureau (PIB) says it's not true.
Social media posts claiming a ₹10 to ₹12.5 hike, supposedly from the petroleum ministry, are totally fake.
PIB made it clear: "The Government of India has NOT issued any such Order."
They're urging everyone to double-check news with official sources.
West Bengal polls spark fuel rumors
These rumors popped up right as West Bengal headed into its second phase of elections.
Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi warned prices might jump after voting, criticizing how the government has handled global oil costs and saying this could squeeze people's wallets even more.
TMC's Nilanjan Das also accused the ruling BJP of timing a price hike for political gain, but officials insist no changes are planned after elections.