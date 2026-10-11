CJP leaders to remain in detention ahead of CEC protest
What's the story
Three members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained on Saturday morning. The trio was taken off a flight after it landed in Delhi. They are currently in preventive custody ahead of their planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter roll irregularities.
Court appearance
Protesters to march again on Sunday
The detained CJP leaders will be produced before the executive magistrate in Delhi Cantonment on Sunday.
The arrests were made under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS, which pertain to maintaining peace and preventing cognizable offenses.
Despite these arrests, CJP member Ajinkya Shinde said protesters would march toward Jantar Mantar again on Sunday.
Protest details
Over 3,000 detained across Delhi
The CJP has been protesting against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and voter lists.
The group is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over these allegations.
On Saturday, over 3,000 protesters were detained, with sme reports claiming 7,000 detainees, across Delhi as police enforced heavy security around Jantar Mantar to prevent unrest.
Release update
Dhruv Rathee among those released
Standup comic Dhruv Rathee, a supporter of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and critic of the NDA government, was among those released late on Saturday night.
The police had set up an unprecedented security ring around the national capital to prevent chaos at central Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
This forced protesters to break into smaller gatherings across the city.
Allegations
Abhijeet Dipke's father alleges Delhi Police lying
Dipke's father, Bhagwan Dipke, has accused Delhi Police of lying, saying the family has been unable to contact him regarding his grandmother's demise.
Speaking in Hingoli, Maharashtra, he mentioned that Dipke would have likely come back home by now if he had been informed about his grandmother's passing. He also mentioned that Dipke's friends had informed him that he had been relocated and was no longer in Delhi.