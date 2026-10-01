Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Chennai with 15,000 police
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Chennai this Sunday, and the city is gearing up with some serious security.
Around 15,000 police personnel will be stationed across important spots like the airport, Porur Bypass Metro station, and the IIT campus in Kotturpuram.
The police are rolling out a five-layer security plan to keep things smooth and safe along key routes he'll travel.
Hotels stations and bus terminals checked
Expect extra checks at hotels, stations, and bus terminals while he's in town.