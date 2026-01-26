'Priority to provide 1 crore employment opportunities': Bihar Governor

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has announced that creating one crore jobs and employment opportunities in the state by 2030 is the state administration's top priority. He made this announcement on Monday while addressing a gathering at Patna's Gandhi Maidan to celebrate the 77th Republic Day. The event was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other state officials.

Job progress Governor highlights progress in job creation and law enforcement Governor Khan said, "The state administration is working in a mission mode to provide one crore government jobs and employment opportunities to the youth by 2030." He also revealed that 10 lakh government jobs and 40 lakh employment opportunities have already been provided in recent years. The governor further emphasized that police strength has been increased to 1.21 lakh to improve law and order, with incidents of murder, dacoity, kidnapping, and loot significantly declining.

Security focus Governor Khan emphasizes communal harmony and security measures Governor Khan also stressed the government's commitment to maintaining communal harmony in Bihar. He announced plans to tighten security around temples and burial grounds. "The construction of boundary walls of temples over 60 years old is underway," he said. He added that the state government had started fencing burial grounds in 2006.

Welfare initiatives Governor Khan highlights welfare measures and women's empowerment The governor also spoke about various welfare measures taken by the state government. He said health facilities and infrastructure have improved significantly over the years. Governor Khan said, "The NDA government has provided ₹10,000 to one woman from every family to start a business of her choice." If successful, they would receive additional assistance of up to ₹2 lakh as further support.

Rural development Governor Khan discusses rural empowerment and police recruitment The state government is also implementing the World Bank-aided Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP), or 'Jeevika,' to empower the rural poor. Women associated with this project are called 'Jeevika Didis,' numbering 1.4 crore, the governor said. Governor Khan also noted that Bihar has the highest number of women in the police force in India.

Infrastructure development Governor Khan outlines 'Saat Nishchay' initiative and tourism plans Governor Khan described the 'Saat Nishchay' initiative as a "strong infrastructure and modern expansion" program for Bihar. He spoke about strengthening civic facilities, power supply, installing solar panels on the rooftops of willing households, and boosting industrial units. The state's vision also includes promoting tourism by developing destinations to attract national and international visitors.