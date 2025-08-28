Next Article
Private schools now make up a 3rd of enrollments
A new 2025 survey shows big differences in what families pay for school across India.
Most rural students (66%) go to government schools, while urban kids are more likely to attend private ones.
Private unaided schools now make up nearly a third of all enrollments.
Urban kids take more coaching classes
If you're in a government school, your family probably pays almost nothing—average yearly spending is just ₹2,863. But for private school students, that number jumps to ₹25,002 per year.
Urban families also spend way more on education (₹15,143) than rural ones (₹3,979), and course fees are the biggest chunk everywhere.
Plus, over a quarter of students take extra coaching classes—mostly in cities—and 95% of all kids rely on their households to cover these costs.