Private schools now make up a 3rd of enrollments

Urban kids take more coaching classes

If you're in a government school, your family probably pays almost nothing—average yearly spending is just ₹2,863. But for private school students, that number jumps to ₹25,002 per year.

Urban families also spend way more on education (₹15,143) than rural ones (₹3,979), and course fees are the biggest chunk everywhere.

Plus, over a quarter of students take extra coaching classes—mostly in cities—and 95% of all kids rely on their households to cover these costs.