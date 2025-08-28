Next Article
Maratha quota activist Jarange reaches Shivneri Fort, receives rousing welcome
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange reached Shivneri Fort in Pune this week, cheered on by hundreds during his march from Jalna to Mumbai.
He's leading a push for Marathas to get a 10% reservation under the OBC category by having them recognized as Kunbis, an agrarian group already listed as OBCs.
Jarange to begin hunger strike tomorrow
Jarange plans to start an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on August 29, right as Ganesh festival celebrations begin.
Authorities have set strict rules for the march to keep things peaceful.
The protest highlights ongoing debates about caste-based reservations in Maharashtra—and what happens next could shape reservation policies and politics across the state.