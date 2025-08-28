Next Article
La Nina to last through winter; India can expect chill
NOAA says the La Nina weather pattern is sticking around through this winter, which means India should brace for a chillier season than usual.
Right now, La Nina is fueling heavy monsoon rains across the country, and experts expect these cooler, wetter conditions—and some serious cold—to last into early 2026.
La Niña's global impact
La Nina doesn't just affect India—it can trigger droughts in parts of Africa and South America too.
Even though this year's event might be on the weaker side, it still shakes up weather patterns worldwide.
For India, that means more rain now and a sharper drop in temperatures as we head into 2026.