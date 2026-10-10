Pro-Khalistan slogans painted on driver's wall near Dosanjh's home
India
Some pro-Khalistan slogans popped up on Mukhtiar, who works as a driver's wall right near Diljit Dosanjh's house in Dosanjh Kalan, Punjab.
Around 1.30am Mukhtiar, who works as a driver, spotted four men painting the graffiti, apparently thinking it was Diljit's place.
Police are now checking CCTV footage to track down who did it, and the wall has already been painted over with white paint.
Dosanjh to begin Aura India tour
On a brighter note, Diljit is about to start his much-hyped Aura India Tour on November 1 in Delhi-NCR, with stops in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh.
After his global tour, fans are pretty excited to see him perform back home.