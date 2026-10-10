Pro-Khalistan slogans painted on driver's wall near Dosanjh's home

Some pro-Khalistan slogans popped up on Mukhtiar, who works as a driver's wall right near Diljit Dosanjh's house in Dosanjh Kalan, Punjab.

Around 1.30am Mukhtiar, who works as a driver, spotted four men painting the graffiti, apparently thinking it was Diljit's place.

Police are now checking CCTV footage to track down who did it, and the wall has already been painted over with white paint.