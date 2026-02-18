Pune: 21-year-old woman abducted by men known to her
A 21-year-old woman was allegedly abducted in Bhigwan village, Pune, on Tuesday, around 4pm on Feb 17, 2026.
Two men reportedly threw red chili powder at her mother and brother—blinding them for a moment—then dragged her into a vehicle as the family was heading home from the market.
The accused, brothers Zaheer and Ayan Shaikh from Daund, are known to the woman and live in the same area.
Investigation underway
Police have set up district-wide checkpoints and are reviewing call records between one accused and the woman. All leads are being followed as the search continues.
The incident sparked protests by Hindu groups outside the police station, but these were called off after it emerged that there was a prior relationship between those involved.
The investigation is still ongoing.