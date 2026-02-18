Pune: 3 students beat up classmate over old rivalry
A 16-year-old Class 10 student from a private English-medium school in Phursungi, Pune, was attacked by three junior college students just outside the school around 1:30pm on Feb 12.
The group reportedly used belts and harsh words during the assault, which seems to have started because of an old rivalry between them.
Attackers, victim from same school
The student reported his injuries—mainly on his back and legs—to the Phursungi police on Monday evening.
All three attackers are from the same school.
A complaint was lodged, and police are investigating the incident.