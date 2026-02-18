Pune: 3 students beat up classmate over old rivalry India Feb 18, 2026

A 16-year-old Class 10 student from a private English-medium school in Phursungi, Pune, was attacked by three junior college students just outside the school around 1:30pm on Feb 12.

The group reportedly used belts and harsh words during the assault, which seems to have started because of an old rivalry between them.