Pune: 85-year-old loses ₹22cr in massive cyber scam

Police response and growing warnings

After the victim approached the Cyber Crime Police Station along with his son, Pune Cyber Crime Police filed an FIR, but no arrests yet.

This isn't an isolated case; similar scams have hit others in Pune, including one where an IT professional lost ₹3.66 crore.

SEBI had already warned about these kinds of WhatsApp trading scams in an advisory issued last year (2025), but cases like this show how important it is to stay alert online.