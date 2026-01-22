Pune cop, 3 others busted for ₹20cr mephedrone racket
A Pune police havaldar, Shyam Sundar Gujar (39), has been arrested for allegedly running a major mephedrone drug operation.
The case broke open when garage owner Shadab Sheikh (41) was arrested, and police said they seized 10kg of the drug, leading police to uncover Gujar as the main supplier in Pune.
Two others—a man from Parner and an unidentified person—were also picked up.
What's happening now
Police raids turned up 20kg of mephedrone worth ₹20 crore in total.
According to Shirur sub-divisional officer Prashnat Dhole, Gujar supplied drugs directly to street peddlers.
He's currently in custody but isn't cooperating with investigators, who are now working to map out the entire supply network.
All four accused face charges under strict NDPS Act sections as the probe continues.