Pune cop, 3 others busted for ₹20cr mephedrone racket India Jan 22, 2026

A Pune police havaldar, Shyam Sundar Gujar (39), has been arrested for allegedly running a major mephedrone drug operation.

The case broke open when garage owner Shadab Sheikh (41) was arrested, and police said they seized 10kg of the drug, leading police to uncover Gujar as the main supplier in Pune.

Two others—a man from Parner and an unidentified person—were also picked up.