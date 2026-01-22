Pune: Dacoity at ex-IAS officer's house, family sedated
A sacked IAS trainee's family in Pune went through a scary night when their new staffer, Hikmat from Nepal, allegedly drugged several people and, according to the complainant, tied up a family member at their Aundh bungalow around 1:30am on Sunday.
He then made off with valuables while the family and staff were left unconscious.
How it happened & what's next
Hikmat had only been working there for about two weeks but had already figured out the household's routines.
The victims included Puja Khedkar (who managed to untie herself and call police), her parents, and three staff members.
Police found everyone else unconscious in different rooms and rushed them to the hospital.
An FIR has been filed against Hikmat and six others; police say the case is tricky because of conflicting accounts, and they're waiting for a full list of stolen items once the family recovers.