Pune faces water crisis as bill payment overdue by months
India
Pune is on the brink of a water crisis after the city's municipal corporation (PMC) was told to pay nearly ₹933 crore in overdue water bills within 15 days—or risk getting cut off.
By January 2026, Pune had already used almost all its yearly water quota, leaving just enough for about two more weeks.
Overshot water quota
PMC overshot its allowed water use by a huge margin last year—using 8.84 TMC more than permitted—which triggered steep penalties that can be up to three times the normal rates.
Even after a recent payment, most of the bill remains unpaid.
Residents may face water shortages
If PMC doesn't act fast, residents in Pune could face serious water shortages soon.
It's a wake-up call about how mismanaging resources and unpaid dues can put basic needs at risk for an entire city.