Pune: Five arrested for robbing men via Grindr
India
Five men in Pune have been arrested for targeting and robbing people they met on Grindr, a dating app used by the LGBTQIA+ community.
Police say the group lured at least three victims to isolated places and threatened them with a koyta (machete) in one case and a sharp weapon in another, taking phones, jewelry, and cash.
How police cracked the case
The investigation moved quickly after a 27-year-old victim overcame his fears of being outed and reported the crime on January 20.
Using CCTV footage and tracking phone numbers, police caught all five suspects within 24 hours.
Officers confirmed the gang specifically targeted gay men, assuming social stigma would keep victims silent.
One of those arrested already had a serious criminal record.