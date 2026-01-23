Pune: Five arrested for robbing men via Grindr India Jan 23, 2026

Five men in Pune have been arrested for targeting and robbing people they met on Grindr, a dating app used by the LGBTQIA+ community.

Police say the group lured at least three victims to isolated places and threatened them with a koyta (machete) in one case and a sharp weapon in another, taking phones, jewelry, and cash.