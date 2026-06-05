Pune municipal team proposes alternate day supply amid Khadakwasla shortfall
India
Pune could soon see water supply just every other day, since the Khadakwasla dam system is running low at 5.72 TMC, less than what's needed for the next three months.
The city's municipal team has suggested this plan to help stretch out the remaining water and is working on a schedule in case it goes ahead.
Plan may cut use to 1.15TMC
If approved, the move could cut monthly water use from 1.6 TMC to 1.15 TMC, saving enough to last until monsoon rains (which are running late this year).
Officials say early action is key so everyone has enough water through July.
The final call will come after discussions with local leaders and community representatives.