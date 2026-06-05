Pune municipal team proposes alternate day supply amid Khadakwasla shortfall India Jun 05, 2026

Pune could soon see water supply just every other day, since the Khadakwasla dam system is running low at 5.72 TMC, less than what's needed for the next three months.

The city's municipal team has suggested this plan to help stretch out the remaining water and is working on a schedule in case it goes ahead.