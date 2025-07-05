Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Pune rape case: Shocking revelations emerge
Pune Police have shared new details in the case of a 22-year-old woman who reported being raped by a man she thought was a courier.
According to police, the suspect is actually someone she knows, not a stranger, and there was no forced entry into her home.
CCTV and phone records back up his visit during the alleged incident.
TL;DR
Parts of woman's story don't add up: Police
Police say parts of the woman's story don't add up—like a selfie she said was taken under threat, which they now believe was taken willingly with the threatening message added later.
The woman had also initially refused to identify him, but CCTV footage helped confirm who he was.
The investigation is ongoing as police look into all sides of what happened.