Justice Varma receives multiple opportunities for defense
Justice Yashwant Varma from the Allahabad High Court is in trouble after a Supreme Court panel found unaccounted cash—some of it burnt—at his Delhi home.
The committee, led by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has recommended that he be removed from office.
Despite being asked to resign, Varma isn't stepping down.
Varma's case could reshape India's legal system
This is a big deal for India's legal system because it puts the spotlight on holding judges accountable.
For impeachment to move forward, a significant number of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha MPs need to back it, and then Parliament debates the case while Varma gets a chance to defend himself.
The government says they want all parties on board so it doesn't look political but rather like a stand against corruption.
How this plays out could shape how future cases are handled and help build trust in the courts.