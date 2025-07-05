Struggling bike-taxi riders amid Karnataka ban

TL;DR

Peak congestion has jumped from 59% to 83%

Since the ban, city traffic has gone from bad to worse. Peak congestion jumped from 59% to 83% in just days, says TomTom data.

With bike taxis off the road, more people are using personal vehicles and autos, which means longer delays on major routes like Outer Ring Road and Whitefield—and higher auto fares too.

What's happening with drivers?

Authorities have seized over 300 two-wheelers so far; violators risk fines up to ₹10,000 or even jail time.

Meanwhile, services like DriveU have seen a surge in drivers—from under 200 to over a thousand in just two weeks—as gig workers scramble for new ways to earn.