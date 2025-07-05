Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Lawyer criticizes Delhi government's U-turn on vehicle ban
Delhi has decided to hold off on banning older petrol and diesel vehicles, a move that was set to kick in from July 1.
The plan—meant to fight pollution as directed by top courts—would have targeted diesel cars over 10 years old and petrol ones over 15.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said jumping straight into the ban "may be premature and potentially counter-productive," so for now, it's on pause.
TL;DR
Lawyer calls decision 'open defiance of courts'
The decision isn't sitting well with everyone.
Lawyer Vardhaman Kaushik called it "an open defiance of courts" and pointed out that orders from as far back as 2018 still haven't been acted on.
The delay also raises questions about whether Delhi can stick to its bigger plans for cleaner air in the future.