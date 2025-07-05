Next Article

India • Jul 05, 2025 Lawyer criticizes Delhi government's U-turn on vehicle ban

Delhi has decided to hold off on banning older petrol and diesel vehicles, a move that was set to kick in from July 1.

The plan—meant to fight pollution as directed by top courts—would have targeted diesel cars over 10 years old and petrol ones over 15.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said jumping straight into the ban "may be premature and potentially counter-productive," so for now, it's on pause.