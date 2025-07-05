Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Delhi reinforces flood gates to prevent future disasters
After last year's major floods, Delhi has overhauled six key flood regulators to keep the Yamuna River in check.
The biggest change is at Regulator Number 12 near ITO—completely redesigned since it played a big role in last year's flooding.
New gates and stronger supports have been added to help stop water from backing up into the city.
TL;DR
Real-time water tracking, mobile pumps for quick action
The upgrades don't stop there: five more major regulators at important drains are now reinforced too.
Delhi is also using real-time water tracking, mobile pumps for quick action, and better teamwork with national agencies.
The irrigation minister says the goal is simple—prevent floods before they start, not just react after things go wrong.