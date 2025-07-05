Next Article

India • Jul 05, 2025 Delhi reinforces flood gates to prevent future disasters

After last year's major floods, Delhi has overhauled six key flood regulators to keep the Yamuna River in check.

The biggest change is at Regulator Number 12 near ITO—completely redesigned since it played a big role in last year's flooding.

New gates and stronger supports have been added to help stop water from backing up into the city.