Allahabad HC rules undressing woman as attempt to rape
The Allahabad High Court has clarified that if someone undresses a woman intending to rape her, it's legally considered an attempt to commit rape.
This came up in the case of Pradeep Kumar, who kidnapped and held a woman for 20 days back in 2004, then tried to sexually assault her by undressing her.
Even though the victim managed to resist and prevent the assault from going further, the court said Kumar's actions still counted as attempted rape.
Convict gets 10 years in prison
Kumar got 10 years in prison after the court found his actions—kidnapping, confinement, and trying to force himself on the victim—were backed by solid evidence and consistent testimony from the survivor.
The judges also brushed aside claims about delays or false accusations from Kumar's side, pointing out that earlier Supreme Court rulings support this interpretation of attempted rape.
The verdict highlights how important a survivor's voice is in such cases and sets a clear legal standard going forward.