India • Jul 05, 2025 Allahabad HC rules undressing woman as attempt to rape

The Allahabad High Court has clarified that if someone undresses a woman intending to rape her, it's legally considered an attempt to commit rape.

This came up in the case of Pradeep Kumar, who kidnapped and held a woman for 20 days back in 2004, then tried to sexually assault her by undressing her.

Even though the victim managed to resist and prevent the assault from going further, the court said Kumar's actions still counted as attempted rape.