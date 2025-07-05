Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Massive security measures for Bahuda Yatra
As Puri gets ready for the Bahuda Yatra, officials are taking no chances after a tragic stampede near Gundicha Temple claimed three lives.
The city will see over 6,000 state police and 800 central security personnel on duty to keep things safe during the festivities.
TL;DR
AI-powered CCTV cameras watching key spots
To help manage crowds, 275 AI-powered CCTV cameras are now watching key spots.
Senior police officers—including Odisha's DGP YB Khurania—are personally overseeing everything, aiming to make sure the rest of Rath Yatra goes smoothly and safely for everyone involved.