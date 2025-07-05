Head constable accused of kidnapping, rape in UP

TL;DR

Victim supported accused in statement

Locals and the girl's father intervened during the assault and managed to detain Chauhan, though his accomplice got away.

Police have filed serious charges against both men under gang-rape, kidnapping, and SC/ST Act laws.

Interestingly, police noted that Chauhan had been in contact with the girl before the incident; she later refused a medical exam and supported him in her statement.

The search for the second suspect continues.