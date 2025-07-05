Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Head constable accused of kidnapping, rape in UP
A head constable in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehgarh, Vinay Chauhan, has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old Dalit girl on her way to school.
According to her father, Chauhan and another man threatened her with a gun when she raised an alarm.
TL;DR
Victim supported accused in statement
Locals and the girl's father intervened during the assault and managed to detain Chauhan, though his accomplice got away.
Police have filed serious charges against both men under gang-rape, kidnapping, and SC/ST Act laws.
Interestingly, police noted that Chauhan had been in contact with the girl before the incident; she later refused a medical exam and supported him in her statement.
The search for the second suspect continues.